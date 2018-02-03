SRIKAKULAM: A six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped when she was returning home from her school at Laveru of Srikakulam district on Friday. The girl has been identified as Saranya, a student of the Little Concept School at Laveru and her parents—Nagaraju and Shyamala—are daily wagers.

According to police, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint saying that Saranya went to the school on Friday morning, but did not return. In the complaint, the parents alleged that one Lankapalli Suresh, a person well-known to their family had kidnapped their daughter to settle an old rivalry. Police launched a search operation.