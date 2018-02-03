MEDARAM : With tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma brought to the pedestal in Medaram, heavy rush of devotees was witnessed in the Jatara on Friday. People had to wait for long hours to have darshan of the goddesses.There was hardly any room left on Jampanna Vagu for walking. Due to heavy rush, hot weather and dust, many people, especially elderly persons, women and children became dehydrated and were treated at health centres which were set up near the temple.

A woman who fainted at Medaram Jatara being

carried by health workers

About three women complained of uneasiness and were taken on stretchers to nearest health centre for treatment.As the day passed the crowd started swelling and the duration of darshan also increased. The line of darshan reached over one kilometer and people were forced to stand under the hot sun without food and water.

The devotees who were already tired of waiting in queue allegedly had to face brash behaviour of security personnel who were pushing them. Many security personnel, including women constable, were seen behaving rudely with people.Even four video journalists who were rushing to cover chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s arrival, were thrashed by a senior police official. Journalists protested against the incident and even complained to Chief Minister and deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari.

Peddapalli collector visits offers prayers

Peddapalli: District collector Sri Devasena offered prayers at Sammakka- Saralamma jatara on Friday. Later she inspected arrangements at the jatara site. Hundreds of devotees from Maharastra and neighbouring districts are attending the tribal fest. Speaking to media, collector expressed satisfaction over arrangements.At Rekurthi hundreds of devotees took a holy dip in SRSP sub canal. In view of the three-day jatara, the authorities released water into canal for holy dips as well as irrigation in Karimnagar mandal ayucut.