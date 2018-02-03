HYDERABAD: Chief commissioner of GST and customs, BB Agrawal, invited the business community to raise their concerns and doubts related to their finance bills so that his department can represent their views to the Centre. The commissioner requested the business community in the state to approach his department within a week’s time. He made the announcement on Thursday at a seminar on post-budget analysis organised by Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI).

“Many of you have expressed concerns about the budget and thus we can have focused meetings where I can bring in a team that can address individual concerns as this is the first budget after GST,” Agarwal said.The 2018-19 budget had increased customs duty for 10 sectors to discourage imports and to boost Make in India. Customs duty on mobile phones went up from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, and that on mobile parts and accessories were raised to 15 per cent and on certain parts of TVs were also hiked to 15 per cent.