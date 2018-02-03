HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against a Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA for allegedly spreading hatred between two communities.

The leader in question is Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, who was booked on February 1 after a video surfaced, wherein a person, purported to be the MLA, was seen delivering a hate speech.

In the video, Singh had allegedly said every Hindu should carry weapons like lathis and attack other communities’ members if they said anything wrong.

He made the comment in the wake of Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district violence.

According to the police, the MLA has been booked under sections 295-A (Maliciously insulting the religion or the religious belief of any class) and 505 (2) (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Clashes broke out between two communities in the district on January 26 after one person died and two were injured during “illegal” 'Tiranga Yatra' rally taken out in Kasganj on Friday and provocative slogans were raised during the same.