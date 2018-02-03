HYDERABAD: In a setback to the Telangana government and its power utilities, a division bench of the High Court on Friday declared the scheme framed by the Telangana state’s Transco, Genco, SPDCL and NPDCL for allocation of electricity employees based on their nativity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states as unconstitutional.The bench directed the power utilities of AP and Telangana to constitute joint committees and formulate modalities for distribution of over 1,200 employees between them in two months and to implement the same within two months thereafter. The bench made it clear that the distribution should be made without taking ‘nativity’ as the criterion.

The bench, comprising justices C V Nagarjuna Reddy and MSK Jaiswal, allowed a batch of petitions filed by 1,242 electricity employees challenging the guidelines issued by the Telangana government for their distribution among AP and Telangana states.In 2015, these employees had moved the High Court which constituted a committee headed by retired judge Justice Dharmadhikari to make recommendations to resolve the issue and the committee had submitted its report to the government.

But both the states were not prepared to implement the recommendations of the committee. For the past several months these employees have been being paid salaries by TS and AP in the ratio of 48:52 without entrusting any duties to them. The cases were then placed before the specially-constituted bench to deal with the matter. Advocate K Lakshmi Narasimha, appearing for the repatriated employees, pointed out that the nativity of the employees was made the sole basis for their repatriation to AP.

On earlier occasions, the bench had asked both the state governments to finalise the modalities and have an amicable solution. When that did not materialise, the present bench heard the petitions and pronounced the judgment on Friday.The bench, while declaring the segregation of employees on the basis of their nativity as unconstitutional, said that all such employees would be allowed to work in Telangana power corporations with continuity of service, salaries and all increments due to them. The Telangana state would reimburse to AP state if any salaries were paid by the latter pursuant to the earlier directions of the court. All those employees already sent to AP were entitled to all the consequential benefits, salaries, increments, it said.

As per the order, seniority of the aggrieved employees would be restored with continuity of service. The promotions should also be given if they were eligible as per rules.The employees of seven mandals, which were transferred to AP after 2014, would be governed by the scheme to be framed by the joint committee.