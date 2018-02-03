HYDERABAD: The High Court sought details of the ongoing survey across the State to create a database of criminals from State police officials.The court asked the department to furnish details of the officers who called petitioner, Abdul Hafeez, a resident of Kalwakurthy in Nagar Kurnool district, to the police station and questioned him about his criminal past. Petitioner Abdul Hafeez on Friday told the HC that he was being threatened by the Kalwakurthy police to withdraw the petition filed by him relating to “Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey”.

In reply, government counsel for home T Srikanth Reddy termed the petitioner’s allegations vague. He submitted a copy of details furnished by the police in the petition by Hafeez, alleging police harassment.

Later, the judge directed the petitioner’s counsel to file an affidavit mentioning the issues which he wanted to raise by Monday.