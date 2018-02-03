HYDERABAD: For the second time, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday conducted surprise raids on the residence of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) planning director Katta Purushotham Reddy and found illegal assets worth of `25 crore. Purushotham Reddy, who amassed illegal assets by misusing his powers, allegedly invested in purchasing immovable assets on the name of his brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy as a benami.

On a tip off, the agency officials carried out raids at ten different places including the residences of Purushottham Reddy, his friends and relatives. However, Purushotham Reddy and Srinivas Reddy are still absconding. Officials suspect that the duo have taken some important documents along with them. During the raids, the ACB officials unearthed illegal properties acquired between 2010 to 2017.

The illegal assets are — constructed G+3 house at Moosapet worth `3.27 crore, acquired share in the house located at Ameerpet worth `4 lakh, share in a commercial complex at Ameerpet cross roads worth `23.75 lakh, share in another commercial complex at Ameerpet cross roads worth `95 lakh, acquired open plinth of 500 square yards at Manchirevula of Gandipet worth `25 lakh, 0.25 guntas of agriculture land at Kolthur in Shamirpet worth `2.45 lakh. Skoda Laura car worth `13 lakh, Insurance policies worth `25 lakh and bank balance of `20 lakh.

“The documented value of these assets is approximately `5.35 crore. The market value is `25 crore that it was amassed illegally after he was booked for a disproportionate assets case in 2009,’’ the ACB officials said. In 2009, the ACB officials had carried raids on residence of Puruthotham Reddy and found illegal assets worth `3.70 crore by registering disproportionate assets case. Sources said that the disproportionate assets case in which Reddy was booked earlier is still pending before the court. After he was suspended from the service, he managed to get posted again in the government department.