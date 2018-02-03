MEDARAM (BHUPALPALLY) ; The biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara is not just a tribal festival and fair but it also provides a chance for scattered members of families to get together and bond. Busy with their jobs or businesses, families which live away from each other even though they live in the same city or state, take the festivities as an opportunity to meet all the family members at one go. A case in point is the family of Sammakka, an elderly woman named after their family Goddess. She has five sons and two daughters who live at different places such as Warangal, Mahbubnagar. Family reunions happen once in a while but the old and the young alike, men and women, don’t miss the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara.

“We rent a room at Reddygudem for the entire family and everyone of us will meet there,” Prasad, a family member, said. The family would take holy bath in the Jampanna Vaagu and have chicken or mutton on their menu during their three-day stay after offering the hen or goat to the Goddesses.

Similar is the story of Lakshman, a private company employee from Hyderabad whose other siblings are living at Kothagudem, Mumbai, Mahbubnagar and some other places. The 15-member family pitched a tent near Kanepally, the place from where Saralamma is brought to the ‘gadde’ (throne). “These three days are indeed important to us. Except at weddings or other important events, we hardly meet each other. We may miss marriages sometimes but not this jatara,” Lakshman said.

Transgenders flock Jatara

Another notable presence at the place during the Jatara is that of transgenders who normally do not miss any fair and Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara is no exception. According to a member of the community, transgenders from Telangana, AP, Chhattisgarh, MP and some other places come to the Jatara as it provides them with an opportunity to meet and exchange their thoughts. They have put up a tent near Jampanna Vaagu.