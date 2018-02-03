HYDERABAD: The CBI counsel on Friday told the Special CBI Court that the prime accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had adopted a ‘strategy’ for bringing in investments into his companies during his father’s tenure as the chief minister of the then united State. As part of quid pro quo deal the accused had made the private persons benefited by influencing his father’s power and in turn they made investments into various companies owned by him.

In all these transactions the second accused Vijay Sai Reddy had played a key role and was part of the conspiracy that took place in Jagan’s illegal assets case, the counsel said and urged for dismissal of discharge petitions of the accused.These submissions were made before the Special CBI Court which was dealing with petitions filed by Jagan, Vijay Sai and Jagati Publications seeking to discharge them from the case pertaining to investments by Ramky company in the firms owned by Jagan.

The CBI court posted the matter to Feb 9 to hear the arguments of the other accused in Ramky episode. The accused in other cases who included MP YV Subba Reddy, former minister P Sabita Reddy, IAS officers Adityanath Das, A Venkatrami Reddy, Y Srilaxmi, former IAS officers Samuel, others appeared before the court.