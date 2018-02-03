HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Women and Child Development has recently asked eight metro cities for proposals to make public spaces safer for women. According to officials at the Ministry, the cities, including Hyderabad, have sent initial proposals which are being scrutinised by the Ministry. There is also good news for those facing trolls on social media. Now, one email to the ministry is likely to get the trolls booked.

Chetan Sanghi, joint secretary at the Ministry, who was present at the inaugural of National Women’s Summit at Shilpakala Vedika, elaborated on this. “We have asked these states to formulate plans to make their metros safer. We will meet on February 7 to analyse the plans,” said Sanghi.

This apart, 181, the women’s help line number, which was launched in the State a few months ago, is now operational across 28 states. Overall, the ministry has received 11 lakh calls in the last 14 months, Sanghi said. There are 170 one-stop crisis centres, also funded under Nirbhaya funds functioning across India. Besides this, there is also a plan to merge all helplines and bring them under one umbrella, similar to that in the UK, said Sanghi.