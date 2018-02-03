HYDERABAD: Congress has been expressing doubts over the way investigation is being done into the brutal murder of its leader Boddupalli Srinivas in Nalgonda town. The police officer investigating the case has gone missing. His mobile phone is switched off and he has allegedly handed over his SIM card and gun to the department. Nalgonda Two Town Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu has been missing since Friday morning. He was earlier appointed as enquiry officer to probe the murders of Congress leader B Srinivas and tractor driver Ramesh Goud whose head and torso were found at different places in the town.

According to sources in police department, CI Venkateshwarlu handed over his weapon to his jeep driver Malla Reddy and directed him to hand it over to the DSP. The officer also handed over his departmental mobile phone’s SIM card at Madugulapally Police Station on Friday. Later, he switched off his personal mobile. Since then, he had not been available even for his department staff, till Friday night.

Thus, the sudden disappearance of the CI has become the talk of the town in Nalgonda. People are suspecting that the police officer might have resorted to this “strange act” due to pressure from both the ruling TRS and opposition Congress Party leaders. District police officials on Friday night released a note, saying, “Recently, two persons were brutally murdered in the Nalgonda town within a short span of time. In this connection, Nalgonda Two town Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu might have felt pressured. Police teams are searching for him.”

State exerting pressure on CI: Cong

This development happened against the backdrop of allegations by the Congress Party leaders like local MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Srinivas widow B Laxmi, who is Nalgonda municipal chairperson, and others that police were trying to protect the “real culprits” behind the murder of Srinivas. “The CI, who has gone missing, switched off his cellphone and has not been available to anybody. Nalgonda SP and other police officials are remaining tightlipped. It clearly shows the CI has gone missing as the State government is exerting pressure on him to suppress facts in the case,” TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi said.

