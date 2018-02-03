TIRUPATI: Finally, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, has found a way to clear the coins of foreign origin that had piled up with it over years. The temple as of now has around 45 tonnes of foreign coins and of them around 18 tonnes belong to Malaysia. If the TTD has to bear the transportation cost of these coins back to Malaysia, the cost will be more than the face value of the coins, the TTD officials observed. For years, efforts to get the temple treasury cleared of those coins had failed to yield any results. Now, the temple administration under Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, has come up with a solution.

The TTD decided to take the help of Tamilians settled in Malaysia for the disposal of coins with it. Those devotees will be given the coins through a bank in Chennai. Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer said that they have obtained permission from the Central Government to clear the coins of foreign origin with it. “They will be exchanged with banks in 15 days time. We are also holding talks with the Reserve Bank of India for exchange of 25 paise coins that got accumulated in large quantity with the TTD through Hundi offerings,” he said.

Slotted Sarva Darshan

In a unique manner and as per national standards, the TTD is going to establish a new system to provide time slot to pilgrims for free darshan. Under the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) token system, the TTD has already established 99 exclusive counters out of the total 117 in Phase-1 to facilitate common devotees to have darshan without waiting in the queue lines and in compartments for long hours.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, who took the initiative in this regard, has dealt the issue with national outlook. For this, the EO is constantly interacting with the Central agencies like National Informatics Centre, NITI Aayog and Commissioner of Aadhaar. Tirumala is one place, where every Indian or Hindu wants to visit at least once in his life time.As per the present arrangements at Tirumala, devotees will be provided a systematic way of entry for darshan with prescribed time.