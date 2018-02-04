NALGONDA/HYDERABAD : With a vernacular TV channel airing the call list of TRS MLA Vemula Veeresham and his brother, who are facing allegations for the murder of B Srinivas, husband of Nalgonda municipal chairperson Laxmi, the Congress leaders are demanding that the police make the call list public.

Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Nakrekal former MLA Ch Lingaiah Murthy reiterated that if the police takes up investigation properly, the role of TRS MLA behind the murder will come out.

According to sources, the police extracted the call data records of the accused persons C Rambabu (A1) and Mandra Mallesh (A2) in the case and found they were in constant touch with Veeresham’s brother Vemula Sudheer and their cousin Vemula Ranjith. It is found that Sudheer had made several phone calls to Mallesh at the time of murder.

In the reported footage of CCTV cameras installed outside his house, Sudheer was seen going out of the house, just before the murder took place. Meanwhile, Congress is making arrangements to hold condolence meeting for B Srinivas at Nalgonda on Sunday. AICC State affairs incharge RC Khuntia will also be present.

Three die in road mishap

Nalgonda: Three youth died in a road mishap at Narketpally to Addanki bypass road on Saturday. The trio came to make arrangements B Srinivas’ condolence meet which will be held on Sunday