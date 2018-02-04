KUMRAMBHEEM : In a fresh incident of rift between people belonging to Lambada and Adivasi communities, about 180 Adivasi students of Panpattar Ashram school in Jainoor mandal of the district boycotted their classes on Saturday demanding the removal of teachers belonging to Lambada community.

In a protest against the teachers from the Lambada community continuing to teach in the Ashram school, all the students belonging to Adivasi community took their luggage and left for their respective homes.

They claimed that the teachers belonging to the Lambada community are not efficient and they cannot follow what they teach them.

“What is the use of attending school when we cannot follow what the teachers teach us?,” a student questioned, while staging a protest at the school premises. Interestingly, the teachers belonging to the Lambada community from the district, who were not attending school due to the boycott by students, joined duties on Thursday after district administration assured of extending all possible help to them.

However, on Saturday suddenly, the students started leaving for their homes claiming that they do not want teachers from Lambada community to teach them.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Tribal organisation claimed that since the students belong to the Adivasi community, they were not interested in being tutored under the guidance of the Lambada teachers. It may be mentioned here that the Adivasi-Lambada issue has going on for a while now.Hence, the state government should honour their demand and replace them with teachers belonging to other communities who could teach them properly, the leaders said.