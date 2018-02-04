NALGONDA/ GUNTUR: Nalgonda Two Town Circle Inspector M Venkateshwarlu, who had gone missing since Friday, has been traced at a resort in Suryalanka in Bapatla mandal in Guntur district on Saturday, by the specially deployed teams under the supervision of IG Stephen Raveendra. According to sources, police teams traced the CI with the help of CCTV footage at various toll gates between Nalgonda and Guntur.

The CI was probing the sensational case of municipal chairperson’s husband Bodupalli Srinivas murder. He went missing after submitting his mobile phone and service revolver at the police station on Friday.

The CI, who was brought to Nalgonda, told newsmen: ‘’I am investigating two murder cases and the accused in the cases have been sent to remand. Because of the investigation, I have not been taking rest for the past six days. As I am under severe work pressure, I went to relax at the resort,” he said.

Earlier, a police team went to Bapatla and brought back the CI.

Make call list public: Cong

With a vernacular TV channel airing the call list of TRS MLA Vemula Veeresham and his brother, who are facing allegations for the murder of Srinivas, the Congress leaders were demanding that the police make the call list of Vemula brothers public. According to sources, the police extracted the call data records of the accused C Rambabu (A1) and Mandra Mallesh (A2) in the case and found that they were in constant touch with TRS MLA Vemula Veeresham’s brother Sudheer.