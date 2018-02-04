HYDERABAD: IN the light of the President of India accepting the Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party for holding offices of profit, Kodangal MLA and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy urged the Hyderabad High Court to expedite the hearing on a PIL filed by him earlier challenging the action of Telangana government in according Cabinet rank status to persons who were appointed in various capacities and who are not part and parcel of the council of ministers of the state i.e. the advisors, special representatives of the government and chairmen of various government corporations.

In this regard, the petitioner MLA had recently filed a miscellaneous petition in January last year. As the PIL has not come up for hearing till date, his counsel made a mention before the division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan with a plea to hear the case at the earliest. The bench said that if possible it would hear the case next week.

Last year, the bench while admitting the PIL filed by Revanth Reddy issued notices to all the respondents which included the Telangana government directing them to file their counter affidavits on the issue. It asked government counsel to clarify certain legal aspects required to adjudicate the matter pertaining to conferring the status of “cabinet minister rank” to persons in various capacities.