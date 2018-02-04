HYDERABAD: After completing the exercise of setting up state-level Farmers’ Coordination Committee, a public meeting will be held at Parade Grounds with the members of the State, District, Mandal and Village level farmers coordination committees. The meeting is aimed at beating the drum for various welfare schemes introduced by State government for farmers.Chief Minister KCR held a review meeting with the ministers, MPs and higher officials at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues such as the state government’s schemes for the farmers welfare, free 24-hour power supply to the farm sector, timely supply of seeds and fertilisers, irrigation projects, financial input subsidy and formation of Farmers Coordination Committees were discussed.Speaking at the meeting, Rao asked the district ministers concerned to initiate measures to form District level Farmers Coordination Committees along with the Coordination Committees formed at the village and Mandal levels.

The Chief Minister also constituted a Cabinet Sub Committee with Agriculture Minister Srinivas Reddy, Finance Minister Etela Rajender, marketing Minister Harish Rao, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to prevent food adulteration, encourage food processing industry and to get the minimum support price (MSP) to the farm produce.

Eye camps soon

The Chief Minister has decided to organise eye camps all over the state on a large scale and provide free of cost glasses to the needy. In a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, Rao said since there is a severe problem of eyes among the rural poor, this decision had been taken. “The CM wants all Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, to monitor well as participate in these eye camps,” a CMO release stated.