SIDDIPET: On Saturday, a farmer V Kanakaiah tried to sell the land of a woman farmer P Laxmi in Vemulaghat village. Kanakaiah created ‘sada bainama’ claiming that Laxmi had sold nine guntas of land for Rs 50,000 in 2010. He then tried to sell the land to government in the presence of Thoguta Tahsildar.

However, a person at tahsildar office identified the issue and revealed about the fake documents. Laxmi after knowing the issue immediately rushed to Thoguta tahsildar office.

Kanakaiah later admitted to committing forgery. Then, some of the revenue officials utilised the opportunity and threatened Laxmi that if she does not register the land with the government some other person will create bogus document and sell the land. So, not having any other option Laxmi registered her nine guntas of land with the government. Later, Laxmi arrived at Vemulaghat hunger strike camp and told everything to the villagers.