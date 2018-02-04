HYDERABAD: Though, the state has got nothing significant from the Centre in the Union budget 2018-19, the ruling TRS has decided to adopt a “guarded approach” towards the Narendra Modi government, while exerting pressure on Delhi to extract “its pound of flesh” in the coming days.Despite the open dissatisfaction expressed by his cabinet colleagues such as Finance Minister E Rajender, Roads & Buildings Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, and TRS MPs - K Kavitha and B Vinod Kumar, over the meagre allocations to TS, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is learnt to have asked his colleagues and party MPs not to adopt bellicose attitude at the Centre. Instead, the state government should continue its friendly relations with the Centre and put in efforts to get more funds for the state from Delhi, Rao was quoted as saying.

That means, while maintaining “Constitutional relations” with the Prime Minister, the TRS will fight with the NDA government for more funds including national status for Kaleshwaram project in a “friendly” manner.The Chief Minister Rao held a meeting with finance department officials and others here on Saturday attended by TRS MPs.

“Express gratitude to the Centre for helping the State, so far. At the same time, fight for extracting more funds and projects, besides seeking more help that is required for the State,” Rao reportedly told the TRS MPs, at the meeting.In fact, though, the state had earlier requested the Centre to allocate `10,000 crore for Kaleshwaram by declaring it as project of national importance, the Centre ignored this plea in the Union budget. The party MPs will raise their voice on the issue in the Parliament. They will also exert pressure seeking funds for Warangal Textile Park, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, other promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Rao also directed his party MPs to seek clarity on the crop-wise MSP.