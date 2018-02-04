KHAMMAM: In a fresh attack by the banned CPI-Maoists, over 100 of them armed with lethal weapons including mortars and LMGs attacked a security base camp at Toggudem in Chhattisgarh, which is just one kilometer away from Telangana border on Saturday. About four Maoists and a security personnel were reportedly injured in the exchange of fire which lasted for over an hour. A high alert has been sounded on the Telangana-Chhattishgarh border after the incident.

Sources said the highly armed Maoists attacked the camp of district reserve guards, special task force and armed forces in the wee hours of Saturday. However, the alert security personnel retaliated pushing the Maoists behind. According to sources Chhattisgarh government had set up the camp at Toggudem village to restrict the movement of Maoists.