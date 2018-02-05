HYDERABAD:The amnesty period granted by Kuwait government began on January 29, a window during which illegal immigrants in the gulf nation can return to their homeland. Expatriates staying in Kuwait estimate that there are about 30,000 Indians stuck there of which 5,000 are Telugu people, who are likely to return home by February 22. There is, however, no clarity on the exact number of people from Telangana.

There is a heavy turnout, reportedly, of amnesty seekers at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. A few local associations have started help desks in places like Abassiya, Mangaf, Salmiya and Abu Halifa to help Indian immigrants whose visas have expired or those who were cheated and trafficked. As per the records of Indian Embassy in Kuwait, out of the total number of Indian immigrants returning, only 6,000 are expecting emergency exit pass. About 80 per cent of these, according to them, are Telugu people.

How will they return?

There are three kinds of immigrants to avail the pass under amnesty benefit —those who don’t hold original passport, those with expired passports and those whose passports are stuck with their employers. These are the ones awaiting emergency exit pass. “Moreover, proposals have been made by expatriate communities in Kuwait requesting all Indian Associations to coordinate the task of helping the ones returning home through help desk facility, together at places like Indian Schools where they send their volunteers,” said Kuwait-based activist Thomas Mathew Kadavil, who represents Lok Kerala Sabha. Several activists pointed out that those whose mobile bills are unpaid or cannot afford the air fare are finding it difficult to return home despite the amnesty. “I have been in Kuwait for the last one and a half years. I worked here in a hotel for a long time. However, I have been unemployed for the last three months and am stranded here without means to even afford a proper meal or accommodation,” says Anil Golla who hails from Nizamabad.

“I have asked my family to send me money to buy air ticket. But my parents are very poor and have many mouths to feed. I wish some help arrives and I am able to return. However, I am also aware that I will be returning only to a bleak future without any savings in hand,” says Anil while hoping the Centre or State government will intervene and help people like them return home. Kuwait-based activist Murlidhar Reddy says there are numbers of amnesty seekers for whom mobile bills have not only become a nightmare but might also translate into a travel ban. Every year, the workers in Kuwait buy mobile phone with the approval of their employer.

“However, in many cases, the owner of the phone realises it’s registered in the name of another person with whose help they bought it. He also will have the same ID number and is likely to misuse it. Many times, these labourers realise it only after selling their phone to a third party for extra money. They then realise the phone bill is high and a ban will be imposed on them if they cannot pay it back,” point out activists. Meanwhile, activist Murlidhar said that Telangana government has responded to his demand to provide financial support to immigrants unable to afford air ticket fare.

KTR promises assistance

Minister for NRI Affairs KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the State government is trying its best to bring them back. He directed officials from the NRI Affairs Department to put forth all the help that these people need. The Minister urged those who need help to contact the Department through the website

nri@telangana.gov.in or dial on 94408 54433.