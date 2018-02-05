HYDERABAD: The convictions in brutal murder incidents, though considered as rarest of the rare cases by the trial courts, will fail before the appellate courts if the prosecution fails to prove beyond doubt that the persons accused had committed the crime. Dealing with such an incident, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has set aside the conviction and death sentence imposed by the sessions court against the accused persons on the ground that the investigation by the police was not directed at independently seeking out the truth and finding the culprits responsible. “It appears that the prosecution first decided as to who could be guilty and, accordingly, engineered the investigation to suit the said conclusion”, the bench has observed.

As for the case details, relatives of the prime accused, who included his father-in-law, mother-in-law, his wife and another, died in their home at Godavarikhani in 2010. Their deaths were homicidal, having been caused by asphyxia due to strangulation. The prime accused and his friend were tried for the murders and other offences like harassment for additional dowry in the sessions court, and they were convicted of all charges and sentenced to death by hanging. The sessions court justified the capital punishment by holding it to be a case falling within the category of the rarest of rare cases. Aggrieved by the verdict, the accused moved the High Court for relief.

The bench of justices PV Sanjay Kumar and M Seetharama Murti has found that none of the deceased was seen alive by the neighbours after 6.30 pm on the day of the incident and their bodies were found sometime on the following day. There were no eyewitnesses to the actual commission of the crime and that the case of the prosecution rested purely on circumstantial evidence.

“This court is constrained to hold that the investigation seemed to have been engineered and manipulated from the start. It cannot, therefore, be said to have been fair and unbiased. The delay in registration of the FIR, the highly doubtful testimony of one of the witnesses who was the first husband of the deceased wife and the ambiguity as to when A1 was actually apprehended leave no doubt in the mind of this court that the case of the prosecution was manipulated from square one with the intention of indicting A1 and A2 (his friend)”, the bench observed.The bench said that the conviction under Section 380 IPC was also unsustainable since it was not established that the gold ornaments recovered from the accused belonged to the deceased.