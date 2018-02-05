HYDERABAD: The health department’s renewed bid to raise the retirement age of doctors from the current 58 years has not found favour with all sections of the medical fraternity as they think that the move, if implemented, will hamper the chances of promotions of serving assistant and associate professors and deprive unemployed youth of government jobs. This is not the first time that the state government is considering retirement age hike. Around two years ago, when Dr M Ramani was director of medical education, the matter was intensely discussed. In September last year the central government raised the retirement age of central government doctors to 65 years to address the shortage of doctors.

Officials of the state health department said that since four new medical colleges were being established in the state, there would be requirement for faculty and they wanted to retain senior doctors who are set to retire this year. In all, 59 senior doctors of various specialisations will retire this year. Senior professors, who are set to retire, said that by the time of retirement they would have gained rich experience which the government would lose. Disputing that view, the Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) said that 40 associate professors were due for promotion and the professors-in-waiting would fill the vacancies. They added that 163 more assistant professors were recruited.

The Medical Council of India’s nod is awaited for the inauguration of the medical colleges at Siddipet and Mahbubnagar. The other two will be established at Suryapet and Nalgonda. “Before taking a decision, we will ask the committee to be formed to study the consequences of raising the retirement age in the health sector. In private medical colleges, an assistant professor becomes associate professor after four years of experience and an associate becomes a professor with three more years of experience.

But there are many in government medical colleges who have remained as associate professors for 10 to 15-years,” said Dr B Narahari, vice-president of TGDA which will hold district body meeting and general council meeting in the coming days to discuss the issue. Junior doctors, who did not want to be quoted, expressed that they would be deprived of jobs if the existing cycle of retirement was disturbed.