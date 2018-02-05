KHAMMAM: Tense situation prevailed in the bordering villages of Telangana-Chattisgarh on Saturday night after a few Maoists torched 11 vehicles that were involved in road construction works, at Kongupalli village in Bijapur district.An exchange of fire took place between the Maoists and security forces at Toggudem village of Chattisgarh, which is 1 kilometer away from Telangana border in the wee hours of Saturday. Four extremists and a security personnel were injured in the incident.

Further, as the Maoists have already given a call for observing bandh on February 5 against the State and Central governments for implementing anti-people policies, detaining innocent tribals and “killing Maoists in fake encounters,” the police has beefed up security in all agency areas.

Police is also conducting vehicle checks extensively. On Saturday police officials defused a bomb near Toggudem base camp. Expecting that Maoists may cross the border and enter Telangana in the next two days, CRPF Greyhounds and special party police have been deployed along the border areas. Bhadrachalam ASP Sunil Dutt and officer on special duty D Uday Kumar Reddy are monitoring the situation and coordinating with Chattishgarh state police officials.

Because of escalating confrontation between police and Maoists, tribals and others living in the border villages are in the grip of fear and are preferring to stay indoors. Punem Veeraiah, a tribal from Tippapuram village in Cherla mandal said, “We are scared to go outside as Maoists are resorting to violence. It is becoming tough for us to live here. Both police and Maoists come to our houses suddenly to inquire us. For the last two days, we haven’t gone to our field works also due to security reasons.” A few days ago, Maoists had killed one tribal man and also burnt the vehicles of a sand contractor at Bhupathiraopet in Pinapaka mandal. Maoists also killed another tribal in Cherla mandal branding him a police informer.