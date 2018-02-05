HYDERABAD: IN what has come as a rude shock for Telugu-speaking States, the BJP central leadership has decided against enhancing Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Chief Ministers of both States have been exerting pressure on Centre to keep the promise it made in AP Reorganisation Act 2014 that the Assembly seats in Telangana would be increased from 119 to 153 and 175 to 225 in Andhra.

However, sources say the BJP’s Delhi bosses, for now, are not willing to honour that commitment.

The reason for their reluctance, sources say, is because such a move is only likely to benefit the ruling parties in these states, not the BJP. Providing further credence to this argument, TS BJP unit president K Laxman on Sunday disclosed that the party’s central leadership had told its AP leaders that enhancement of Assembly seats was not possible before the next elections.

“Our party leadership has given clarity to AP leaders that there are hurdles to take up delimitation exercise in order to increase numerical strength of the Assemblies in the two States,” he said.

Laxman, who returned from Delhi after meeting his party national president Amit Shah, further said the proposal to increase Assembly seats had been set aside. He further divulged that Shah had disclosed to him that the Centre may not go for “early polls” as being discussed across the country.

Laxman further said when he discussed the rumours being

circulated in the State that

the BJP might join hands with ruling TRS in the next

elections, Shah rejected such move. “Amit Shah told us that ruling TRS is our rival in the State. He asked us to step up agitations on the failures and anti-people’s policies of the K Chandrasekhar Rao government from June onwards in order to make BJP come to power in the State, after next elections,” he said. The BJP State unit chief claimed that many TDP leaders will join the BJP in the coming days