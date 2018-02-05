HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to issue an order soon in transferring dozens of IPS officers and granting promotions to a few seniors. This is the first time such shuffle will take place after M Mahendar Reddy took charge as Director General of Police (DGP).

Sources told Express that a list of IPS officers was prepared months ago. The list is understood to have revised several times keeping in mind circumstances prevailing in districts and in Hyderabad city.

On Friday evening, the names of IPS officers who were in earlier list, was again revised by top officials for considering some senior officers for Hyderabad Police Commissioner and as heads of other important wings in the police department.

The existing Police Commissioners of Cyberabad are likely to be transferred out. 1993-batch officer Sandeep Shandilya would be promoted as Additional DGP. For Hyderabad CP post, at least five senior officers are learnt to be making sincere efforts. Keeping in view the law and order issues in the city and general elections, the top officials would appoint a senior IPS officer as the Commissioner of Hyderabad. Senior officers have also obtained details of IPS officers/Officers on Special Duty (non-IPS officers), who are working as Superintendent of Police in districts. It is also reported that a few young IPS officers are likely to get postings in the city based on their meritorious services in districts.

All eyes set on Hyderabad

All eyes are on the Hyderabad Police Commissioner post. An additional DGP rank officer would be posted as Hyderabad CP. Reportedly, a number of senior IPS officers are also in race for the post.