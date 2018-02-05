HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is introducing a new scheme of distributing spectacles to the needy after organising ‘eye camps’ across the State, on Sunday directed the health department officials to ensure that this novel exercise be completed in three months time.While reviewing with the officials concerned at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday about the guidelines for the ‘free distribution of spectacles’ programme as decided by him on Saturday night, Rao instructed the Medical and health officials to launch a campaign on awareness on the medical and health issues and preventive measures on behalf of the government.

He instructed the officials concerned to prepare a strategy of the programme.

Assembly special session to amend Panchayat Raj ActDuring another review with officials of the Panchayat Raj department, the CM said proposed bill to amend the Panchayat Raj should be introduced in the Legislature at a special session before the budget session of the Assembly. He instructed the Finance Secretary to make provisions in the budget to give `5 lakh to `30 lakh to the gram panchayats.

Walkway in Musi River Front

Rao said there is a need to protect, the fast developing and geographically growing Hyderabad and its neighbouring region especially the environment. The CM wanted walkway in the Musi River Front like the one in KBR Park. He instructed the officials to visit Hyderabad and study what should be done to develop the area.