HYDERABAD: You might have seen children doing commercial ads and acting in movies and television shows, but have you ever seen a kid becoming a brand ambassador for irrigation projects being implemented by a State government. Well, Telangana government has found a five-year-old child prodigy studying UKG suitable for becoming “brand ambassador” for its irrigation projects.

Irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Sunday appointed K Nehal of Pandilapalli village in Khammam as the brand ambassador for irrigation projects being implemented in the state. Rao’s decision comes owing to the kid’s remarkable feat of giving a 25-minute-long talk on all the irrigation projects redesigned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government. The child prodigy spoke about all the redesigned irrigation projects at Jalasoudha in Hyderabad where the audience was none other than Harish Rao, and other senior officials.

A highly impressed Irrigation minister on Sunday announced that Nehal as brand ambassador for Telangana’s irrigation projects. He also announced that the irrigation department would bear all the expenses of Nehal’s education.

How it happened?

Nehal is a student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Jubilee Hills. It all started when Nehal was watching news channel in which a programme on irrigation projects being implemented by the State government was being shown. Nehal asked his father K Hanumantha Rao about it. The father briefed the son, and the child prodigy memorised the information about the projects.