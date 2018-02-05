HYDERABAD: Days after a city court dismissed the plea of Srinivas Reddy, TRS youth wing leader who abandoned his wife Sangeetha Reddy, and ordered that she be allowed to live in the house at Boduppal, the 27-year-old lady has complained that she is being harassed by her in-laws. She also alleged that she was locked out of the house a couple of days ago when she stepped out to go to the Court.

Sangeetha’s plight came to the light after she protested outside her husband’s home for over 50 days. When she went to question him about remarrying while he was still married to her, she was beaten and dragged out of the house. Following this, she, along with her child, sat outside the house in protest. Srinivas was booked under Section 498 A, Section 494 and Section 307 of IPC and also under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The Court ordered him to let her into the house and also pay her maintenance.

“They let me in after the Court order, but I am now staying in a separate room. Besides this, my in-laws are abusing me verbally and also humiliating my daughter,” shared Sangeetha. The Domestic Violence Case is currently in the Court where she is regularly appearing only to receive the next date of hearing. “Two days ago, I went to the Court and took my next date which is February 26 as the judge was on leave.

I then went to my mother’s home to collect my things. I went to my husband’s house a day later and the door was locked. They didn’t pick up my calls and I had to wait till evening for them to open it,” she added. Her lawyer Damodar Reddy said that this is being done despite the court’s order and it might have legal repercussions, which can be decided only later.

Also, Srinivas, who was living with his parents was not to be seen for the last few days, he added. Meanwhile, the Medipally Police confirmed to Express that Srinivas, who has been released on conditional bail has been appearing at the police station every first and third Sunday.