HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department of the Telangana Police today arrested a person wanted in connection with the 2002 bomb blast in front of a Sai Baba temple in Dilsukhnagar here, officials said.

Shafiq M, was deported from Doha in Qatar to Delhi, and a police team brought him from the national capital to here, they said.

Police officials said that he was produced before a court here which remanded him into judicial custody.

Two persons were killed and over 20 others were injured when terrorists had detonated an improvised explosive device near the temple on November 21, 2002.

Police said that Shafiq had been charged with conspiracy in the case.