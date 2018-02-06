KHAMMAM: The bandh called by Maoists in Bhadradrikothagudem and Khammam districts on Monday was marked by sporadic incidents of violence. The banned outfit blew a BSNL cell tower at Adira village in Venkatapuram mandal, threw a bomb near 151 CRPF camp in Cherla mandal and damaged railway tracks, resulting in derailment of a goods train in Dantewada district of Chhattishgarh. However, all government and commercial establishments remained open in both the districts. The extremists called a bandh against killing of their cadre by state and union government in alleged fake encounters and detaining people branding them Maoist informers.

In view of the bandh call, police escalated vehicle checking and combing operations. Meanwhile, people living in border villages of Venkatapuram and Cherla mandals are in grip of fear after BSNL tower has been blown up by Maoists. Bhadrachalam ASP Sunil Dutt monitored security arrangements.

CRPF and special party police have conducted march past in border villages to create confidence among locals.

Following the Maoists bandh call, based on a tip-off from Intelligence reports, senior police officials gave instructions to police officers to shift VIPs and public representatives who are under threat from Maoists. Apart from damaging properties, no casualties were reported during the bandh.

Heavy forces were brought to agency localities to prevent untoward incidents. By evening, the Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy conducted a video conference with all districts Superintendent of Police along with senior officials and reviewed the situation. The DGP collected details of violent incidents.