WARANGAL: While Pharma.D students have been demanding the government to create the post of clinical pharmacist in government hospitals, managements of various colleges, which offer these courses, have begun exerting pressure on students to withdraw their strike. The reason: colleges fear the strike would discourage students from opting the course in future.

The college managements have even begun threatening the students by initiating disciplinary action if they continue their strike. “We are under tremendous pressure from college managements to withdraw our agitation. They are even threatening that they would detain us if we do not attend the classes,” a third year pharma student said seeking anonymity.For the six-year course, each one of them had paid around `4 lakh donation and fees ranging between`1.5 and `2 lakh per annum. But, all those who completed the course are on the streets.

No recognition so far

The course was introduced in 2008 in as many as 25 colleges across the country. At present, there are 233 colleges, of which 70 are in AP and Telangana. In Warangal itself, there are about 13 colleges which are offering doctor of pharmacy course. The state government issued GO 515 in 2015, according to which a committee has to be constituted to discuss on creating posts to accommodate pharmacy graduates.

Three years have gone but nothing has been done so far. Meanwhile, members of Doctors of Pharmacy Association met Telangana Health minister Dr C Laxma Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday and requested to create clinical pharmacist and drug information specialist cadre in every hospital.