HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Monday directed the Telangana government and the Power Transmission Corporation to file counter affidavits on a batch of petitions which challenged the decision to provide weightage marks to in-service contract and outsourcing employees for appointment as medical officers and staff nurses in the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and sub-engineer posts in Transco. Observing that there would be no use in staying the examination process, the bench said that it would have an early hearing of the petitions in view of forthcoming examination for the above posts.

The bench, comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi, passed the order on petitions filed against grant of weightage marks to in-service contract and outsourcing employees. Recently, a single judge had directed the registry to place these petitions before the division bench in view of the conflicting judgments given by two division benches on the issue.

When the petitions came up for hearing on Monday, senior counsel S Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, opposed grant of weightage marks to the in-service contract and outsourcing staff while filling the posts in Transco and other government departments. Later, the bench directed the authorities concerned to file their counter affidavits on the issue .