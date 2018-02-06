HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Monday took on record the report filed by the administrators committee appointed by the court on the affairs of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed in January last year by M Govind Reddy, a cricketer and advocate of the city, seeking direction to the HCA to implement the recommendations of Justice Lodha Committee and also to appoint an administrator to look after the affairs of HCA due to non-existence of an elected body.

The petitioner also urged the court to order an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in HCA. In March last year, the bench had appointed justice Anil R Dave, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, and justice G V Seethapathy, a former judge of the High Court, to act as administrators to manage the affairs of HCA in view of the IPL 2017 matches in the city.

The BCCI said that there was an urgent need to make interim arrangements as two rival groups had claimed to represent the executive committee of the HCA. Any delay in examining this issue would put the IPL matches in jeopardy, it added. Taking these submissions into consideration, the bench had appointed the above two administrators to exercise overall control over the administration of HCA.