HYDERABAD: As many as five sub-jails in Telangana are being shut down due to insufficient number of prisoners. The sub-jails in Armoor and Bodhan in Nizamabad, Narasampet and Parkal in Warangal, and Madhira in Khammam will soon be closed. Against the total capacity of 107 prisoners in these five sub-jails, there are only 23 prisoners. The department is also planning to close down three more sub-jails in the State.

At present, there are 4,953 males and 395 females lodged across Telangana prisons as against 5,567 Males and 445 females in December 2014. “So far, the State has been depending on the police for the reduction in crime. I feel the prisons department can also play a better role in prevention and reduction of crime,” said VK Singh, Director General, TS Prisons and Correctional Services.

The result has been clear over the last three years, he added. This move reflects the reformative mode of the Telangana prisons department. The department intends to start a new campaign targeted at a mutual resolution of disputes. According to their estimates, there would be a 10 per cent reduction in crime recorded every year, thereby, saving the exchequer of an estimated `10,000 crores. For the current year, the officials estimate to earn `30 crores through its initiative My Brand.