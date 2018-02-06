WANAPARTHY : Even though BJP national president Amit Shah reportedly told his party leaders in the State that the NDA government at the Centre will not go for “early” polls, Congress leaders still strongly believe that “simultaneous polls” for both Lok Sabha and State Assemblies will be held in coming November or December. Hence, the TPCC leadership has intensified agitations against the government. On Monday, the party organised “Mahila Garjana” at Wanaparthy under the leadership of AICC state affairs in-charge RC Khuntia.

During the meeting, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy released Wanaparthy Declaration, promising economic empowerment of women SHGs, if Congress comes to power in the State. While addressing the public meeting, organised by State Mahila Congress, TPCC women wing, Uttam promised that the next Congress government would take measures for greater financial empowerment of women Self Help Groups in the State.

Uttam made several promises for the women SHGs and packaged them as ‘Wanaparthy Declaration’. During the meeting, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev alleged that state government had done business in the name of Batukamma sarees. Claiming that previous Congress governments had taken several steps for strengthening SHGs, she asked CM KCR if he was aware of number of SHG members in TS.

Wanaparthy declaration

Each member of all SHGs to be given a monthly pension of `1,000 under Abhya Hashtam Scheme.

The services of nearly 4,200 staff working for Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERF) on contract to be regularised

Salary of about 15,600 Village Organisation Assistant (VOAs) to be increased from present `3,000 to

`10,000

Each SHG to be permitted to get a bank loan of

`10 lakh for which the interest will be paid by the government.

A revolving fund of Rs 1 lakh to be paid for each SHG.

Each member of every women SHG would be given free life insurance