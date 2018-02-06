NALGONDA: Refuting allegations made by the Congress leaders against TRS over the recent murder of B Srinivas, energy minister G Jagadish Reddy has asserted that there is no need to hand over the investigation to CBI as “Srinivas was killed by his own followers.”Addressing mediapersons on Monday, he said he would file a defamation case against Congress leaders for blaming TRS and using unparliamentary language against its leaders.

Flaying the Congress for pointing fingers at TRS MLA Vemula Veeresham for the murder, the minister said, “I condemn the false allegation made against Veeresham. Internal disputes among Congress leaders claimed his life.” Further, he wondered why Veerseham, MLA from Nakrekal, would plan the murder of Srinivas, who belonged to Nalgonda constituency.

“Srinivas had expressed his wish to shift loyalties from Congress to TRS. We tried to visit his home to pay tributes to him on the funeral day. But Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy enacted a drama on the road, forcing us to drop our plan,” he said.