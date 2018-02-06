VISAKHAPATNAM: The same judge who convicted Guru Ram Rahim Singh for rape of two women followers last month began hearing — in the same court in Panchkula — two murder cases against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief on Saturday. As it transpired, there was none of the drama, nor any of the mayhem, that was witnessed after the rape conviction on August 25.No followers of the baba were allowed into town. And the streets leading to the CBI Special Court were thoroughly sanitized by a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, unlike last month when utter pandemonium prevailed in this suburb of Chandigarh, leading to the police firing more than 1000 bulllets that killed 32 followers of the unorthodox cult.

The proceedings in the court room too were bereft of drama. The judge decided that proper hearings of the two murder cases will begin separately next week. The case relating to the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda manager Ranjit Singh will be heard on a daily basis from Monday and that relating to the killing of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati’s case will be heard on September 22.

Ram Rahim himself took part in the hearing by way of video conferencing from his present lodgings in the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak while seven other accused turned up in person.The judge had granted permission for video-conferencing yesterday after Panchkula DCP Manbir Singh moved an application in view of the possible law and order fallout.

As with the two rapes, these two murders go back nearly 15 years. Chhatrapati was shot in October 2002 and died in November that year. Ranjit Singh was shot dead in July 2003. The Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a CBI probe into the murders in November 2003. The prosecution’s star witness could possibly be Khatta Singh, a former chauffeur of the godman. He had once been a hostile witness for the prosecution, but now he has come back from the cold to offer to spill the beans on his former employer. Khatta Singh was once a close confidant of Ram Rahim but fell out five years ago.