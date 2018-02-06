HYDERABAD: Two private lab technicians were allegedly found collecting blood samples at the emergency labour room of Gandhi hospital’s gynaecology department by none other than the hospital superintendent late Friday night. This has once again brought to the fore the procedural lapses at the government hospital putting the lives of patients at risk.Though the duo was handed over to the police, patients have reportedly said that the practice of lab technicians from outside coming and collecting samples for money has been going on there for quite some time.

Following this, junior doctors at the hospital launched a flash strike on Monday morning boycotting elective services demanding that diagnostic lab services be improved. A conflict between junior doctors and the hospital’s administration ensued after hospital superintendent Dr P Shravan Kumar’s surprise check on Friday night led to allegations about the role of junior doctors in the incident.

“We found blood samples in the lab technicians’ pockets who claimed that they had come there on being called by doctors. But the doctors and nurses denied having called them. The two outsiders were handed over to police. Poor patients at the hospital should not be looted. We want to put a check on corruption. Inspections will be conducted in all departments of the hospital on a regular basis,” said Dr Shravan Kumar.

Chilkalguda police sub-inspector K Rajesh, who is investigating the case, said that when they asked for the names and phone numbers of people who called them, the lab technicians said they could recognise those people only by face. “We are checking who was on duty then and going through CCTV footage,” the SI said. Junior Doctors Association (JUDA)-Gandhi Unit members said that the superintendent had levelled allegations against post-graduate doctors that they benefited by allowing outsiders into the emergency labour room.

However, Dr Shravan Kumar denied the allegation saying that they only questioned the PGs but did not level any charges. “We want an unconditional apology from the superintendent for levelling allegations against PGs. Besides, when samples were sent from emergency wards to the diagnostic labs, it takes more than 12 hours for the results to come out. We want this to be brought down to one hour,” Dr Guguloth Sanjay, president of JUDA-Gandhi unit, said. Citing an example, junior doctors said one of the basic tests to be performed before taking up surgery is a test for haemoglobin levels.

The junior doctors served strike notice stating that since the superintendent’s response was rude, they would indefinitely boycott elective and OP services from Tuesday. However, medical services may not be hit as messages were sent out to senior resident doctors, transfer interns and service PGs to attend duties. Shravan Kumar said a committee would look into the lapses.