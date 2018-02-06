HYDERABAD: A suo motu action by the State Human Rights Commission might finally lead to emergence of a clear idea as to the effect industrial pollution has had on people’s health in Hyderabad and surrounding districts, which has always been spoken in an abstract sense till now. The SHRC has directed the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and the collectors of Hyderabad and 10 other districts to submit a statistical report on the number of people/farmers affected due to industries discharging hazardous effluents and the diseases suffered by residents of areas where groundwater is contaminated. The “comprehensive report” is to be submitted by 11 am on February 28. In case of failure to do so, appropriate action will be taken.

The commission has sought reports from the collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Peddapally, Kothagudem, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Yadadri, on the permissions granted to polluting industrial units within their jurisdiction and action taken till now against the units which are not following pollution-control norms.

The TSPCB was asked to submit a comprehensive report from 11 regional offices on the number of industrial units, violation of pollution control norms by them, complaints from people regarding pollution and the action taken by TSPCB in such cases. A list of 16 questions has been prepared by SHRC and the PCB’s report should contain answers to those posers.The collectors were asked to submit details of permissions granted and the steps taken in case those units did not have effluent treatment plants.

The districts in question

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Peddapally, Kothagudem, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Yadadri