HYDERABAD: The pilot project of the Telangana Fibre Grid’s technology demonstration network (TDN), aimed at providing internet connectivity to every household in the State, will be completed in the next two weeks. Soon after that, four villages in Maheswaram Assembly segment would be able to access e-Health, e-Education and e-Governance through T-Fibre besides having access to net. Once the pilot project is inaugurated, the State will intensify efforts to connect all households to the world using high speed internet connectivity.

At a review on the activities of TSIIC on Tuesday, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said they would display the T-Fibre at the forthcoming World IT Congress and explain how the concept of “internet to every household” would be beneficial to the people.According to the minister, the first phase of T-Works would be completed by June. He wanted the officials to study the practices in other countries and State while finalising the T-Cloud for the state.

The officials also informed the Minister that the Warangal Textile Park had been granted environmental clearance and the layout of park too was completed. The Minister directed the officials to examine sites around Hyderabad including Zaheerabad and Jadcherla for setting up of a dry port. He reviewed progress of mega food and seed parks.