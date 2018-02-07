HYDERABAD: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday sent a letter to the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) to issue a look out circular (LOC) against the absconding Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Director (Planning) K Purushotham Reddy, who has been suspended by the state government for involvement in a case of possessing disproportionate assets.ACB Director General J Purnachandra Rao in his letter to the immigration officials stated that the accused Purushotham Reddy is wanted in a case and his whereabouts are not known. It is suspected that he may have left the country to escape the case.

The Bureau of Immigration is requested to issue an LOC against Purushotham Reddy to all the immigration check posts in the country to intercept, detain and inform the Telangana ACB in the event of arrival or departure of the accused officer at any check post. A search warrant against him issued by the special judge for SPE and ACB cases at Hyderabad is pending execution for the want of absconding officer, the DG mentioned in his letter.

Meanwhile, the officials of ACB conducted searches and unearthed a farmhouse at Kothur village in Shamirpet mandal and notices have been served to Radhacharan Reddy, Nipun Reddy, Nishanth Reddy, relatives of Purushotham Reddy, to appear before the ACB authorities.

The ACB also searched two lockers of the absconding officer at HDFC Bank branches in Tilak Nagar and Sun City in Bandlaguda.

About five days ago, the ACB conducted raids on the residence of Purushotham Reddy and unearthed properties worth over `25 crore. Since then, he is absconding.

A case was booked against him earlier in 2009 by the ACB, when he was working as Additional Chief City Planner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.