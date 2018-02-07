HYDERABAD: The police on Tuesday apprehended six persons including the cab driver Rajasekhar on whose terrace a severed head of an infant was found in Uppal recently.Initially, Rajasekhar and his family members tried to drag Narahari, their neighbour into the case alleging that they perform black magic. However, the police after questioning Narahari found some more clues.

“On questioning Rajasekhar, police found that Rajasekhar bought a baby from a tribal area in Jagtial district. The police picked up five persons including Rajashekar’s wife and some relatives for questioning,” sources close to Rachakonda police said. It is learnt that the police have conducted searches in an abandoned factory at Nacharam, where Rajasekhar and his aides killed the baby and brought the severed head to their house.

However, the motive of the crime is not yet clear. arlier it was learnt that the baby could have been still-born. However, now it is believed that a new-born baby was brought from tribal area in Jagtial district and killed. Malkajgiri DCP Ch R Umamaheswara Sarma said “We are still probing the case.’’