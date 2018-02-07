HYDERABAD: Following Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M Kodandaram’s decision to float a new political party, the Congress is learnt to be putting in efforts to ensure that the new political outfit doesn’t contest independently in next polls as it might split the anti-establishment vote in the State.

According to sources, some of the senior leaders in TPCC, who have been trying to convince Kodandaram, balladeer Gaddar and others, who had played a key role in the statehood movement, to join hands with the main opposition party, have now intensified exerting pressure on the TJAC chairman to ally with the Congress. It is learnt that the exercise to woo all other political parties including that of Kodandaram to join hands with the Congress is being done under the guidance of AICC SC Cell chairman and retired IAS officer Koppula Raju.

Lending credence to this argument, AICC State affairs incharge RC Khuntia on Tuesday praised Kodandaram to the skies. “Kodandaram is a great man. His contribution to the Telangana movement is priceless. Congress respects him,” he said, while interacting with media at Gandhi Bhavan. While saying that Kodandaram is neither Congress agent nor its rival, Khuntia said, “TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is making efforts to unite all forces in the State, which are opposing CM KCR rule. Like the way we tried to unite all opposition parties during Gujarat elections against BJP, in TS also we will unite opposition parties to defeat TRS in the next Assembly polls.”

The AICC secretary then gave an open call to all other opposition parties urging them to join hands with the Congress Party to unseat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the next polls. He, however, said the issue of forging electoral alliances will be decided by the TPCC leadership in the coming days.

Cong launches Nirudyoga Chaitanya Yatra

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the state government had failed to fill even 10 per cent of total vacancies in various departments. After flagging of “Nirudyoga Chaitanya Yatra”, along with AICC secretary RC Khuntia, at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he said there were 1.07 lakh vacancies at time of Telangana formation. “Nearly 70,000 employees retired in last three-and-a-half years. Therefore, there are nearly two lakh vacancies,” he alleged.