HYDERABAD: A police constable, K Sandeep (23) working at Moghalpura police station in the old city, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Moula Ali on Tuesday after he was booked for his alleged illicit relationship with a married woman. A case was registered against Sandeep at the RGI Airport police station under Section 494 of the IPC following a complaint by the woman’s husband.

Sandeep was shifted from Moghalpura police station to the Central Armed Reserve headquarters at Petlaburj as part of disciplinary action. Depressed over the issue being publicised, Sandeep took the extreme step by jumping in front of a train, police said.

Based on the information given by the passers by, the Government Railway Police of Secunderabad, recovered the body and handed it over to his family after conducting postmortem examination. Sandeep, a resident of Lalaguda, joined the police department as a constable in 2014. Based on a complaint by his parents, a case of suspicious death has been registered by the GRP.