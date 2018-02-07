HYDERABAD: A BBA student from Hyderabad, who has been taking orders for LSD and other drugs through SnapChat application, was arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Tuesday. The police found that the accused would update his status on SnapChat and notify his friends and would-be clients that he was visiting Goa and take orders for LSD, charas, and other drugs.

The police also arrested a Nigerian national, who has been selling drugs to a Kashmiri, who in turn sold them to the Hyderabad student. The police seized 75 stamps of LSD, 30 gm charas, 3 gm heroin and 40 gm ganja, besides a SUV and four mobile phones from the accused.According to police, Yash Sunkara (19), a BBA student, used to visit Goa frequently. During his visit last year, Yash was directed by one of his friends here to meet Abid Nazir alias Abid Tiger (27), a native of Srinagar, who was into blanket selling in Goa, to get LSDs.

Yash started buying drugs from Abid and sell in Hyderabad for profits. “Whenever Yash used to visit Goa, he would update his status over ‘SnapChat’ application and notify to his friends about his visit to Goa to place orders,” Task Force DCP P Radha Kishan Rao said. Abid, police said, was purchasing the drugs from Agala Alumah, the Nigerian national.

‘‘A few days back, Yash asked Abid to bring huge quantities of LSD stamps and charas to Hyderabad, following which Abid and Agala reached here. They were waiting at Hyderguda to hand over the drugs to Yash when they were nabbed, ‘’ the DCP said. Police said Agala had come to India in 2013 on a tourist visa and did not go back to his country.