HYDERABAD: Even as Adivasis have been agitating in the state for the removal of Lambadas from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, people belonging to Golla Kuruma (shepherds) community too are gearing up to exert pressure on the state government to include them under semi-nomadic category. The Golla Kurumas, who constitute 40 lakh of the total population of the state, have decided to extract all the benefits they are eligible under the constitution.

Golla Kuruma Nava Nirmana Samithi, which is spearheading their fight, is going to hold a public meeting on February 25 in Hyderabad to exert pressure on the state government to fulfil their demand. The organisation’s Warangal unit president B Venu Yadav said that the meeting will be addressed by Union minister of state for home affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir.