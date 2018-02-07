HYDERABAD: Making it clear to the authorities of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that the hotel lease tendering process be completed at the earliest, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the TTD executive officer to place full details before the court regarding the steps taken against the erring hoteliers who were exploiting the pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

“So far, how many raids have been conducted by the vigilance and task force officials on hotels and canteens, how many violations identified and what action has been taken against those who indulged in such violations? Place all these details before the court,” the bench told the TTD.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by Parihara Seva Samithi, represented by its founder-president Bharadwaja Chakrapani.