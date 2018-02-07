HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to file a counter affidavit explaining the steps taken to prevent child marriages and also about the welfare activities taken up for the victims of child marriages. “In the present case, the victims might be from Telangana state, but it cannot be said that child marriages are fewer in AP.

We will hear the case by appointing an amicus curiae to assist the court on the issue. After seeing the steps taken by the Telangana government in resolving the issue, we will examine the case of AP,” the bench observed. The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL which was based on a letter written by B Mahalatha and 10 other child marriage victims seeking rehabilitation.