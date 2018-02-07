SANGAREDDY: Kerala Jeweller Boby Chemmanur, after completing his 24-hour confinement in the Sangareddy jail museum on Tuesday, said that next time round he would bring legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who is the brand ambassador of Chemmanur Group jewellery showrooms, to the jail to make him “Feel the Jail”. “I will promote Sangareddy jail museum. If needed, I will also make a special programme. Legendry footballer Maradona will visit Kerala soon. I will bring him here in order to provide him a chance to have a first-hand experience of prison life. Then, I will again spend another day in the Sangareddy jail along with Maradona,” the businessman said, while interacting with mediapersons here.

The jweller gives a thumbs up after coming out of

the jail on Tuesday | express photo

“I felt good in the jail museum and it was a good experience. For years, I had wanted to know what it feels like in the jail and finally my dream got fulfilled through Feel the Jail programme,” the business tycoon said.Chemmanur, who had entered the Sangareddy jail on Monday by paying `500 as the jail fee, on Tuesday morning completed his day-long imprisonment in the colonial-era central prison, which is now serving as “jail museum” for visitors.

The businessman said he had so far spent time in a luxurious manner by dining in star hotels and hobnobbing with famous persons from across the world. “But I wanted to know the life of common people and the food they eat. In order to know about the life of commoners, I had even slept at bus stands and garbage bins and also had eaten food collected from road side, earlier. Now, this jail life provided me greater insight into the lives of wrongdoers and gave me an opportunity to understand the life from a different perspective,” he said, smiling.

Stating that jail staff are good, the jeweller said he had done small jobs at the jail as done by common prisoners. He said he was served rice, dal, roti. He said sleeping on the floor was not new for him as he had slept on floor on many occasions and added that mosquitoes had not spared him in the prison cell.